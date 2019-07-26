Dear Editor: There are a couple things about American exceptionalism that trouble me. The legal manufacturing and dispensing of narcotic medicines seems to indicate that we have a nation awash with pain. The number of firearms in private possession seems to indicate that we live in a country of exceptional peril to the residents. The number of people without access to basic medical care, nutrition, and shelter seems to be an indication that we have extraordinary levels of lifestyle impoverishment. Our exorbitant medical costs seem to suggest a population replete with physical debilitation.. High levels of political unrest and dysfunction seem to be indicators of a low level of democracy among the countries of the free world. The proportion of jobs, both filled and unfilled in our economy, that are low-wage and at subsistence levels, seems to mirror that in the Third World. The pervasive levels of nativist, xenophobic and other bigoted forms of belief found in our politics and media seem to hark back to the tribal societies of earlier centuries. The rates of U.S. homicides, suicides, violence and lifestyle illnesses seem like something lifted out of a Dickens novel, or off the pages of the Old Testament.
Our forefathers occupied a land of almost unlimited prosperity, and designed a government that for its time was considered a model of enlightenment. In a few short centuries, barely an eye blink in historical time, we have squandered that inheritance, and moved well down the road from riches to rags. To me, at least, that seems exceptional.
Mike Pfrang
Madison
