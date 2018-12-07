Dear Editor: When Republicans lose, they fight dirty. The bill that was rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature in the waning hours to limit the powers of the incoming governor and attorney general is proof that they bite and rabbit punch.
A dirty fighter can only win if the referee isn’t paying attention. The referees in this dirty fight are the voters. Republicans are hoping that with lots of dark money from outside the state, and laws that discourage voting and nullify votes, they can tie the hands of the referee, and rig the outcome of the fight.
When they punch below the belt, they’re punching you and me, and every citizen of Wisconsin. I’m ready to send these bums to the locker room, or maybe to jail. If there’s not something illegal in their thuggish misfeasance, there should be, and maybe our new AG can find it. You can at least hope.
Mike Pfrang
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.