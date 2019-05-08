Dear Editor: Why is it that you wannabe communist Democrats' only solution is "tax and spend?" The economy and employment surged under the Walker administration. The money I earn with the sweat of my brow is mine, not the government's! Whenever a politician offers you something "free," put your hand on your wallet — you are going to be pick-pocketed!
Mike Patek
Milwaukee
