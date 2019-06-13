Dear Editor: In reading the article about the rainbow flag flying over the Capitol, I noticed an opinion by the writer that Gov. Evers is telling us about acceptance. I do not need a lightweight like "Taxing Tony Evers" to tell me anything! The LGBT community is very small and this constant pandering by liberals is offensive to every thinking person in this state We don't need the nanny state to tell us about tolerance.
Mike Patek
Milwaukee
