Dear Editor: On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the voters will go the polls to vote for various elected offices. The office that does not get much attention is the office of Wisconsin state treasurer.
Sarah Godleweski has the experience— working at the Pentagon and helping startup businesses — and ideas like that of refinancing college student debt, which will enable graduates to stay in Wisconsin and stop the brain drain.
She was also the candidate who led the effort to defeat the amendment in April to eliminate the office.
Vote for Sarah Godlewski for Wisconsin state treasurer. She will bring positive change to help the residents of Wisconsin.
Mike Noton
Oshkosh
