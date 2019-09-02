Dear Editor: There is a difference between submachine guns and so-called assault weapons. A submachine gun is an automatic weapon firing a pistol round. Firearms such as the AR-15 are semi-automatic rifles, sharing the same operating system characteristics as many guns used for hunting, sport shooting, and self-defense and protection. There is no difference in how these weapons operate whether they are pistols, rifles, and many shotguns.
All law-abiding gun owners want to disarm criminals. It is ill-informed politicians who seek to disarm and curtail the constitutional rights of Americans.
Mike McSoley
Plymouth, Massachusetts
