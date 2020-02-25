Mike McNerney: Don't bring F-35s to Madison

Dear Editor: I say no to the F-35 in Madison. The F-35 will be a noise and environmental pollutant, as well as a gigantic waste of taxpayer money at an estimate of $100 million each. While these are all important topics to think about, I would like to focus on the most frightening point of all, its nuclear weapons capabilities.
The United States Air Force has told us that the F-35s coming to Madison have no nuclear mission. According to defense analyst, and military jet expert Pierre Sprey: “Those statements are meaningless.” “The Air Force has a commitment to have every single seat fighter since the early 1950s be nuclear capable.” Once F-35s are finished with testing it will only be a matter of time before they are nuclear capable, and nuclear weapons will be stored in Madison.
Why is this a problem? It is a problem because once we are nuclear capable Madison will become a big target to China and Russia. Also we cannot overlook how dangerous it is just to have nuclear weapons in the city. Since 1950 there have been 32 nuclear weapons accidents due to human error. Not to mention that nuclear weapons are machines and machines fail. I do not want one to fail in the city and state that I love. Lastly, in 1983 the Madison City Council passed an ordinance declaring the city a “nuclear free zone.” We absolutely intend that the U.S. military abide by our rules. No more war. No F-35 in Madison.
Mike McNerney
Madison
