Mike Malesevich: Capitalism is killing family farms

Dear Editor: The loss of family farming in Wisconsin is a tragedy. Facing a struggling agriculture industry, hundreds of Wisconsin farms shuttered last year. It used to be possible to have a small farm and provide for a decent living standard for a family. Not anymore.
Republicans are offering more government aid (welfare) to the small family farm as well as the Democratic governor. This proposed aid will only prolong the agony. The real issue is the capitalistic system, without modification, dooms family farms in the long-term.
Capitalism does not care about families. Capitalism cares about driving costs down relentlessly. It is a simple matter of mathematics. The small farmer buys supplies that cost more and receives lower amounts for milk than the large mega-farms. Only government regulations can cure this fundamental defect, because this is capitalism at work.
What about the dozens of retail stores that closed? Should property tax relief to small store owners like it has to small farmers? What about all the job losses to automation? Where do you draw the line?
We either need to be Luddites or forward-thinking in terms of job creation — a national strategy on creating enough middle-class jobs to support a decent standard of living. The proposed state aid is little more than a one-inch band-aide on a foot-long gash. This help means you bleed to death a little bit slower.
Mike Malesevich
Brownsville
