A Dec. 31 article on affordable housing for the homeless looked back at 2018. Progress in 2019 calls for using lessons learned by the international “Housing First” movement.
By applying that hard-earned wisdom not easily seen in launches of the Tree Lane and Rethke Avenue apartments, Madison can “prove to the residents that we can make those projects work,” said Jim O’Keefe, director of the city’s Community Development Division.
“Housing First,” by the movement’s founder Sam Tsemberis, identifies key success factors.
1. Provide support to help residents succeed. “Until you’ve figured out how to finance those support services,” said O’Keefe, you aren’t likely to be able to help other homeless people.
2. Provide community, not social isolation. Moving 60 to 145 chronically homeless people into neighborhoods doesn’t guarantee acceptance. Area volunteers are helping, but the city needs to help craft a community out of the formerly homeless residents and their new neighbors.
3. Housing First tends to succeed only when 20 percent to 50 percent of residents are transitioning from homelessness. Tree Lane and Rethke started at 100 percent and adjustments are needed.
4. Housing First for families “is new territory now being explored,” said Tsemberis. Madison must learn from cities starting to succeed with families.
5. Housing First successes made progress by tapping others who have led the way. Madison doesn’t have to — and likely can’t — make this work on its own.
Madison offered the homeless safe and supportive housing. It’s time to lay the strong foundation needed to turn those hopes into reality.
Mike Kern
Madison
