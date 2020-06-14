Mike Joyce: Trump, not protesters, comes closer to meeting 'domestic terrorist' criteria

Dear Editor: I found Donald Trump's recent reference to protesters as "terrorists" to be highly ironic. Ironic because Trump himself meets most if not all of the criteria of a "domestic terrorist." Section 802 of the USA PATRIOT Act states that "a person engages in domestic terrorism if they do an act "dangerous to human life" that is a violation of the criminal laws of a state or the United States, if the act appears to be intended to: (i) intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion; or (iii) to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination or kidnapping."
Mike Joyce
Madison
