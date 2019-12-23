Mike Fisch: Voter purge is simple — follow the law

Dear Editor: It is so simple it is stupid. The law says the voters must be purged. Follow the law or send the six people on the Elections Commission to jail for failure to follow the law. You want to prove that you care about democracy and fair elections, then purge the rolls. It is not even a question. It is super easy to register as a legal voter if you are purged. If the Elections Commission cannot carry out their jobs then they need to be removed from their positions. I volunteer to take their place.
Mike Fisch
Cottage Grove
