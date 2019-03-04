Dear Editor: Our illustrious president has used illegal immigrant labor for years to benefit and enrich himself but now, all of a sudden, it's a major problem for America. Look, how stupid does Trump think Americans are? In his own mind, he thinks he's making America great again. In reality, he's making America grate again.
Mike Eklund
Mercer
