Dear Editor: Why can't Scott Walker just serve out his term of office as governor with some class, instead of trying to work with weasels like Robin Vos to try to limit the power of our newly elected governor before he even takes office? Is Walker so delusional, egotistical and naive to think that after he leaves office, the state of Wisconsin is going to be governed forever exactly as it was during his years in office? Come on!
Walker has always been a divisive figure but now he's compounding that by acting like a jilted teenager. It's time for him to grow up, move on, and let Tony Evers do the job he was elected to do.
Mike Eklund
Mercer
