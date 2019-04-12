Dear Editor: You know, with the obvious lack of security at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort down in Florida, I think it's time for the U.S. government to use eminent domain to seize Trump's private property and build a wall around Mar-a-Lago in order to ensure our national security, just as Trump wants to do at our southern border. Of course, Mexico will pay for it.
Mike Eklund
Mercer
