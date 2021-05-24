 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mike Crothers: Families priced out of housing market

Mike Crothers: Families priced out of housing market

Dear Editor: Your article ("Madison needs more housing. Are zoning changes the answer?") stated that the city is looking for ways to bring in more housing. The problem is that the housing in Madison is so overpriced low-income families and even moderate-income families can't afford it. Just in my neighborhood alone there have been three developments in the past two years. The advertising on these developments states affordable housing, yet when asked the cost of housing they are over $1200 a month for one- and two-bedroom units. I am sorry, but with the wages paid here in Madison that's not affordable for me, my family members or most of my neighbors.

Housing in Madison is so far overpriced that most people I talk to would rather live 20 to 30 miles outside of Madison for better pricing.

Mike Crothers

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics