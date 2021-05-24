Mike Crothers: Families priced out of housing market

Dear Editor: Your article ("Madison needs more housing. Are zoning changes the answer?") stated that the city is looking for ways to bring in more housing. The problem is that the housing in Madison is so overpriced low-income families and even moderate-income families can't afford it. Just in my neighborhood alone there have been three developments in the past two years. The advertising on these developments states affordable housing, yet when asked the cost of housing they are over $1200 a month for one- and two-bedroom units. I am sorry, but with the wages paid here in Madison that's not affordable for me, my family members or most of my neighbors.
Housing in Madison is so far overpriced that most people I talk to would rather live 20 to 30 miles outside of Madison for better pricing.
Mike Crothers
Madison
