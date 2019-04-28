Dear Editor: My name is Mike Burdino. I’m a retired police officer from Shorewood, Wisconsin. I disagree with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and the Republican agenda.
I support the legalization of marijuana. I support regulating it and selling it to individuals 21 and over. We have too many people in our jails and prisons for selling marijuana and these people are non-violent and are serving time in prison for 20 years or more, just for selling a little marijuana or growing a few plants in their basement.
Marijuana can help with anxiety, stomach issues, headaches, cancers and other health issues. You can also make products from the marijuana plant like rope, jeans and other natural products. They did many years ago and they can do it again today.
Legalizing marijuana will take the burden off of our court system. Too much money is spent and too much time is wasted prosecuting marijuana cases. It would also put a dent in drug violence and senseless killings over marijuana. It would generate much needed tax revenue and that money could be used to spend on our roads, schools and even healthcare. In Colorado, where marijuana is legal, the tax money has been used on roads and schools. There is no reason why marijuana should not be made a legal product.
Mike Burdino
Shorewood
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.