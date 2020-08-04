Mike Boehm: I'll vote for Biden, holding my nose

Dear Editor: I've just finished reading the latest in a series of paeans to Joe Biden by Paul Fanlund. Fanlund repeatedly brings up Biden's progressive proposals and can't understand why Biden is getting so much criticism.
It's true, Biden's progressive agenda is a radical departure, stunning almost, from his voting record throughout his decades in politics. In the past Biden has advocated cuts in Social Security, voted for the Hyde amendment, supported increased incarceration, supported Bush's war in Iraq — the list goes on. And I for one still remember Anita Hill.
Would Biden have made these progressive proposals had he not gotten so much criticism for his past voting behavior? And, if he manages to be elected will he dump these progressive issues and go back to his old ways without continued scrutiny and pressure?
We need change. The DNC should be backing true progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Instead we get Biden. The DNC would do well to heed Jim Hightower's comments about yellow stripes and dead armadillos.
Yes, I will vote for Biden but in the same manner I voted for Hillary Clinton — with my fingers holding my nose.
Mike Boehm
Madison
