Dear Editor: DATCP just concluded six public hearings across Wisconsin on the Livestock Siting Rules, ATCP 51. The purpose of the hearings was to take public input on updating the rules, the first time DATCP did so since 2006 even though they are, by law, supposed to review ATCP 51 every four years.
Amazingly, DATCP somehow overlooked northeast Wisconsin as a hearing location. With the largest concentration of dairy confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in Wisconsin, you’d think that DATCP would take notice and ask for input from the residents of Kewaunee, Door, Brown and Manitowoc counties, the folks who are all too familiar with the ramifications of CAFOs.
For example, a 2017 study by the Department of Revenue found a 13% loss of property values for homeowners living within one quarter mile of a CAFO in Kewaunee County, and an 8% loss if within one mile. Why? Primarily odors and well contamination. At the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality in Green Bay recently, the representative from the Wisconsin Realtors Association said that he no longer takes listings from Kewaunee County.
DATCP staff was contacted and asked to schedule a hearing in Green Bay for our area. They informed us that they tried but the powers that be determined that there were enough hearings scheduled. Unfortunately, DATCP blew it in northeast Wisconsin, the one location in the state that they really needed to hear from.
Mick Sagrillo
Forestville
