Michelle Regier: We must learn to disagree humanely

Dear Editor: All I want for my birthday is a quick and decisive election, with the biggest turnout this country has ever seen.
Yet, when I blow out my candles on Nov. 3, this country will still be full of rancor, regardless of who wins, or when the votes are tallied.
That is why I'm writing to you today.
We must turn toward each other as neighbors, as people who share a republic, as people who collectively create our own future, every moment, with every act of kindness or outrage. We must learn to disagree, humanely, constructively, and work on our problems together — especially with those who don't share our leanings.
That is why my signature is one of 4,500 on the open letter by Braver Angels; I encourage everyone to read and think about its contents. https://braverangels.org/hat/
Here's my favorite part:
"We will not demonize or question the decency of Americans who vote differently from us. When we oppose their political views we will say so with vigor, but we won’t castigate them as persons."
Or as Justice Ginsberg said, "Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that encourages others to follow you."
Michelle Regier
Madison
