Dear Editor: When we food shop, there appears to be an overwhelming number of choices to make — so many brands of breakfast cereal, so little time! In reality, this is an illusion. Very few companies profit from and control the food we eat. The same is true for grocery stores. Twenty years ago, what is now Pick 'n Save used to be a small, Wisconsin family-owned chain. Kroger now owns Pick 'n Save, the second-largest food retailer. Farmers experience this illusion when they buy seed or look for a food distributor.
Marketplace competition and innovation suffer when big companies consolidate. This hurts our independent businesses and local economy. Farmers who have wholesale produce to sell can’t compete with West Coast growers. New grocery stores struggle to open in underserved neighborhoods because they can’t access affordable food deliveries. Entrepreneurs with new food products are shut out, too.
At the turn of the 20th century, Congress enacted anti-trust legislation to check the trend of business consolidation. It has been more than 100 years since these laws were upgraded. The food marketplace has changed with refrigeration, transportation and data management innovations. It is time to review and upgrade our market “software” to address our current situation.
Something must be done to ensure economic justice in our markets, to protect small businesses and entrepreneurs, to assist our communities in economic development. This is why I support our Congressman Mark Pocan’s bill to pause mergers in the agriculture and food sectors. The pause will give us an opportunity to upgrade anti-trust laws to reflect our current situation. The "Food and Agribusiness Merger Moratorium and Antitrust Review Act" also has a Senate version. Two hundred farm, food, rural and consumer advocacy organizations support the legislation.
Let your congressman and senators know that you support small food business and food entrepreneurs.
Michelle Miller
Madison
