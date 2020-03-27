Michelle Ellinger: Vander Meulen is a voice for the voiceless

Dear Editor: I am writing to express my full support, appreciation, admiration and endorsement of Nicki Vander Meulen for MMSD Board of Education.
I met Nicki when we spoke after a candidate panel during the 2018 election. She listened as I described my children; one with an IEP and two who qualify for advanced learning programming. A few months later, we ran into each other at an event. She remembered me, and more importantly, she remembered my children and their stories.
Nicki visits all of the schools in our district, and truly takes the time to get to know teachers, support staff, and most importantly — students. Especially the most vulnerable. She fights for them, as she has in her work as an attorney. She truly is a voice for the voiceless.
On a personal note, Nicki is an inspiring individual. As a person with autism, she experienced our special education system firsthand as a child. She sees the inequities and disparities in education. Her ability to see both the individual stories and the bigger picture makes her an excellent addition to our board of education.
I hope to see Nicki serve another term. The election is April 7.
Michelle Ellinger
Madison
