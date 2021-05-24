Michelle Dunphy: Too soon to lift mask mandate

Dear Editor: As a mother of two children under 12, I am extremely disappointed by Public Health’s announcement that they will be dropping all restrictions, including masking. While the risk of severe illness is low in children, it is still a definite possibility.
With Pfizer’s approval for 12- to 15-year-olds and hopefully by fall under 12, I do not understand why we needed to rush to “no masking” in public settings. While I appreciate that a large part of the eligible population is vaccinated, the fact is that Madison is a tourist destination and areas outside of Dane County are not doing as well as we are. There is no way to know who is vaccinated and who isn’t, making public spaces once again dangerous for my children if masking is no longer required. And since mothers tend to be the primary caretakers, this policy re-enforces what we’ve already learned during the pandemic: It will again slow down the progress of women due to the failings of government policies.
I know you’re tired. I’m tired. The world is tired. But does that mean we give up on the safety of our children? A mask is a simple enough policy to keep in place. It harms no one and helps so many. Not only could this potentially prolong the suffering people are going through, it puts an unfair burden on the women of our community and even our small business owners who are now required to enforce their own mask policies with no backup from the government. It seems illogical to say “things are working well” and then eliminate all the things that are working so well for us. Masks hurt no one and help many. Please keep masking.
Michelle Dunphy
Madison
