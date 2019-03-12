Dear Editor: Representation matters. In order to see well-rounded, thoughtful outcomes, we need a diverse group of voices at the decision-making table. I was inspired by Kelda Roys' run for governor in 2017. It made me think a lot about representation and how important it is that parents of young children are able to be representatives in all our forms of government — not only for the sake of inspiring other women to run for office, but because the perspective of a parent is an incredibly valuable addition to important policy discussions. They’re thinking about the long term — what decisions mean not only for the constituents, but for their children and the future of our city.
Right now on our City Council, we only have one parent of a child under 12 who is currently on the council and running again. Out of 20? I find that unacceptable. This is why I’m supporting Allison Martinson for District 19 alder. She’s an impressively qualified community leader and also the mother of a little girl. I know she understands my concerns and will be looking out for our children's interests as well as those of her constituents in District 19.
Michelle Dunphy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.