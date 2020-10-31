Michele Isaacson: Be patient while votes are counted

Dear Editor: Nothing is normal about 2020. Family, friends and neighbors are struggling with unemployment and meeting basic human needs for food, shelter and security. In the midst of all this, the most important election of our lifetime will be held in just a matter of days. Our expectations for day-to-day life in 2020 have changed dramatically. Our expectations for the 2020 election need to change accordingly. Namely, unless it is a landslide, it is quite likely we will not know the results of the presidential election on the evening of Nov. 3.
According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, record numbers of Wisconsinites are voting by mail this year. Over 1,400,000 people have requested absentee ballots. Because of security and safety measures it takes more time to verify and count absentee ballots than ballots cast by electronic voting machines. In addition, election officials in Wisconsin cannot even begin to count absentee ballots until Election Day. Across the country, record numbers of Americans are registered to vote and are participating in this election. There is much at stake. Every single one of these votes must be counted.
One of the foundations of our democracy is a free and fair election process, and that means every eligible voter should have their voice heard and their vote counted. We should not accept an announcement of either presidential candidate’s victory until every single vote has been verified and counted. We must prepare ourselves to be patient, to adjust our expectations about the timing of the election results, and to allow our electoral process to unfold as it needs to in these unprecedented times. We need to allow time for every last vote to be verified and counted, whether that takes a day, a week, or much longer.
Michele Isaacson
Prairie du Sac
