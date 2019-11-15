Dear Editor: Democrats tilt so far left nowadays they joust at windmill giants while "Rome" burns under $23 trillion of progressive debt they promise to exponentially increase in exchange for votes. It is no wonder they want to take our guns away from us. I'm sure China and Russia would like to see that happen as well.
Michael W. Jarvis
Salt Lake City, Utah
