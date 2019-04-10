Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel wrote March 13 in Plain Talk: Taxpayers pick up the tab to lure firms like Amazon and Foxconn.
Have you looked at what the World Trade Organization does? Can we hope for a similar mechanism in the U.S.? I do not know how the WTO enforces its fair trade provisions, but they do have "carrots and sticks." For example, long ago Boeing and Airbus were arguing about subsidies. And many years ago China had to submit to its rules before it was admitted to the WTO. Or see how the EU condemned Google to return to Ireland many billions for anti-competitive tax breaks granted by the Irish government in return for settling in Ireland.
Michael von Schneidemesser
Madison
