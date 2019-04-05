There were two scientific reports published in the mainstream media last week — one reported in The New York Times about the havoc caused by a rise in the number and severity of heat waves occurring in the oceans on marine life and coral reefs, the other about the lack of timely notice of precautions to take given to people living in the northern parts of the continental United States last summer that resulted in unnecessary hospitalizations.
I’m especially concerned about the health and quality of life children who will grow into adulthood in the coming years. How will they perceive of nature? With rising seas, more powerful weather extremes and less security in the world, it seems much more likely they will have to learn to live in fear of the next climate change calamity.
People will look back at these times in the history of our civilization and undoubtedly question our motives. The TV media and its constant stream of high-powered, fossil fuel-burning auto advertisements and the number of people who step onboard jets that emit more greenhouse gases than non-flyers emit in a year are mind-boggling!
By the time our government acts in the best interest of one people, one planet and one future — by paying money to individuals and families who minimize their annual greenhouse gas emissions and replacing pavement with green space — we can only hope it will still be possible to reverse this suicide course we are all on.
Michael T. Neuman
Madison
