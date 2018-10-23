Dear Editor: If you follow the numbers, you’ll see how the American dream is alive and well.
In Wisconsin, unemployment is at 3 percent. As The New York Times pointed out recently, our hourly earnings are up 5 percent from last year. Locals are finding jobs, and getting paid more for them. It’s growth like this that lifts struggling families out of debt and helps small-business owners gain a stronger foothold in this global economy.
The success is largely a product of President Trump’s deregulatory and tax reform agenda. By removing barriers to success – such as lowering the tax rate so small businesses can invest their money where they need it most – these policies have helped Main Street and those who work on it to thrive.
Those who remain concerned about the thought of “eroding the federal safety net” should consider this: Wisconsin is among the most charitable states in the nation, and ranks number two in volunteering. It seems success and giving back go hand in hand, and giving locally ensures that dollars and time are spent most efficiently. As the founder of the nonprofit Flags for Schools, which provides U.S. flags and lesson plans to teachers, charity means a great deal to me.
We should keep the policies that allow this synergy to continue.
Michael Simmons
Franksville
