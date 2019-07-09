Dear Editor: On a recent trip to northern Illinois with family members, I opted for a more scenic route rather than contend with the speed demons and 18-wheelers on the Interstate.
We headed down U.S. Highway 14 to Oregon and, following my smart phone’s impeccable directions, proceeded south on MM toward Brooklyn, where we picked up State Highway 104. I had read about the deplorable condition of many of Wisconsin’s highways and byways, but this one was in pitiable shape. Despite the beauty of the countryside and the quaint charm of towns like Broadhead, that route was a one-off as far as I’m concerned.
I rue the fact that lawmakers at the Capitol are so tax-phobic that they found a modest (and progressive) statewide increase in the gas tax beyond the pale. Instead, they upped every car owner’s title and registration fees, which was not only insufficient for the task, but inherently regressive as well. As a result, counties like Dane feel obliged to increase vehicle fees to maintain their own small slice of the state’s transportation infrastructure.
I have no idea how those who live along State Highway 104 align politically, but it seems to me they’d be doing themselves a big favor by electing candidates who actually care about their constituents’ thoroughfares, their safety, and equability in the tax system.
Michael Schuler
Madison
