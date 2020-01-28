Michael Schuler: Hold Sen. Johnson accountable

Dear Editor: As the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump unfolds in the U.S. Senate, members of the jury have been asked to comment on the proceedings, among them Wisconsin’s own Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. Frankly, I wasn’t surprised by the lawmaker’s reaction. “A show-trial spectacle,” he complained. “This has been blown so far out of proportion.”
Interestingly, these words are almost identical to those the senator used shortly after visiting Moscow in the summer of 2018 as part of a congressional delegation. At that time he cavalierly dismissed allegations that the Kremlin had interfered with this country’s 2016 elections, again using the term “overblown.” In other words, if it happened, it really wasn’t worth troubling about.
Sen. Johnson presently chairs the Senate’s European and Regional Security Cooperation Subcommittee. In that capacity, he was among the first to be informed of the “quid pro quo” demands being made of Ukrainian president Zelensky by Mr. Trump and members of his administration. Yet he demurred. Although compromised by his passive involvement in the scandal, Johnson declined to recuse himself and took the oath administered by Chief Justice Roberts.
I have been disappointed that Sen. Johnson has not received more critical scrutiny in the local media (this publication being a commendable exception). For the most part he’s been handled with kid gloves. Granted, Johnson lacks the high public profile of a Lindsey Graham or a Devin Nunes, but his role in deconstructing our democracy could prove just as insidious.
Michael Schuler
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.