Michael Riegert: Please defend wild horses and burros

Dear Editor: I’ve been defending the remaining wild horses and burros with Ginger Kathrens and co-workers of The Cloud Foundation ever since she introduced Cloud, the wild mustang, on an episode of the PBS “Nature” series years ago. Some vested interests want their numbers reduced or even want them completely eliminated from our public lands. That’s a violation of The Wild and Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

Every time The Cloud Foundation asks me to help, it seems like I’m not doing enough. Defending persecuted animals Is usually an unfair fight against overwhelming forces. This defense seems to be another of those. So, in an effort to do more, I thought I’d send you this note to at least make sure you’re aware of this but to also ask you to please help, if you can.

The people of The Cloud Foundation have endured so much, often seeing firsthand atrocities committed against these innocent, majestic animal companions. I think they all deserve your help.

You’ll find a most amazing, dynamic, inspiring website at thecloudfoundation.org that makes your wish to assist practically effortless! Please visit there today!

Michael Riegert

Medford

