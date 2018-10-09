Dear Editor: The reach of the vast conspiracy of the radical left is stunning. The puppet master, Dianne Feinstein, competes with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in her Machiavellian manipulations of thousands of law professors, a former Republican Supreme Court justice, the American Bar Association, and untold numbers of women (and men) demonstrators. It is she, with her ruthless political expediency, that should be recruited to subdue the rest of the world to make America great again.
Michael Redmond
Madison
