Dear Editor: To protect the health of fathers, the health department of the great state of Wissouri requires that the doctor attending the future birth of a child perform a digital prostate exam on the father prior to intercourse and conception. This is a commonsense procedure to assure the health of the father on behalf of the unborn child. Should a child be delivered where the prostate exam had not been performed, the attending doctor will be subject to prosecution and the associated clinic will be subject to loss of license. If this procedure has the unintended consequence of reducing the number of mothers that pursue abortions to their conclusion, so be it.
Michael Redmond
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.