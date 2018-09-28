Dear Editor: The American Bar Association must go beyond just asking that allegations against Judge Kavanaugh be investigated before a confirmation vote is taken. It is imperative that the bar withdraw its "well-qualified" rating and advocate against confirmation. With the encouragement of the all-male Republican senators on the judicial committee, Judge Kavanaugh demonstrated an ill-tempered demeanor that would be poison on the Supreme Court. At the behest of his Republican colleagues, he destroyed any sense that he would approach decisions with impartiality, repeatedly demonizing individual Democrats, and generalizing his partisan comments to Democrats in general. And that is in addition to the potential that this nominee could be guilty of felony perjury regarding the allegations that were intended to be the focus of yesterday's hearing. By focusing almost solely on partisanship, the Republican committee members unmasked Judge Kavanaugh for what he is: an angry, vindictive, partisan operative unfit to serve on the Supreme Court.
Michael Redmond
Madison
