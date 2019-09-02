Dear Editor: Mr. McNally is full of errors, or misrepresentations, in his opinion piece. First of all he uses the made up term "assault weapon." This term was invented years ago, by politicians, and then pushed by the left-leaning media, as Mr. McNally does, to compare today's semiautomatic rifles with fully automatic machine guns, like the Thompson. For instance, the most popular rifle in America today is the semiautomatic AR-15, which millions have been sold to law-abiding Americans. Even with that many sold, current FBI statistics show that in the U.S., all rifles used in homicides is overall only 2.5 to 3%. Actually, the truth is, most mass murders have been committed with handguns. Another false term is "weapons of war," which the AR-15 is not. No country uses a semiautomatic AR-15. The look alike, M-16, is a select fire military grade rifle, that shoots semiautomatic or fully automatic. McNally complains about the NRA giving money legally to help defend the Second Amendment yet never mentions that billionaires, like Bloomberg and Soros, give millions to try and destroy the Second Amendment.
McNally showed he is just another tool of the left, and trying to brainwash the non-informed public, and push the left's anti-Second Amendment agenda, which he is obviously a member.
Michael R. Fallon
Pflugerville, Texas
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.