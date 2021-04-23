Michael Putnam: There's more to the moas

Dear Editor: In Rob Thomas' review of another disgusting junk food with the flavor of Wavy Moa Burger, he wrote, "Apparently moas are fictional creatures, big ostrich-like flightless birds." Well, sorta.
The nine species of moas were real birds but are all now extinct. They were hunted to extinction within a century of Polynesian colonization of New Zealand. In turn, their extinction precipitated that of the predator Haast's eagle. In a century an entire order of birds (moas) was wiped out.
Moas were "ostrich-like" in that they are ratites (such as kiwis, emus, rheas and tinamous) but ranged from turkey-sized to two species that were 12 feet tall and weighed around 500 pounds. They were indeed flightless since they were wingless.
Hopefully, the Wavy Moa Burger flavored assault on human health will go extinct even sooner.
Michael Putnam
Sauk City
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.