Dear Editor: I live in Spooner, a town in northwestern Wisconsin with a population of 2500. Gov. Walker’s anti-education policies and draconian cuts from the passage of Act 10 created a split in our town a few years ago that we will probably never recover from. My wife and I raised our four sons here during years before Walker’s policies tore our rural area apart. We lost more than 25 percent of our experienced teachers and aides after the passage of Act 10. To find out the entire story please refer to an article on Medium.com by Chase Sova titled "This is what education cuts really look like in rural America."
Michael Posso
Spooner
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.