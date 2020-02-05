Michael Neuman: Climate change costs are still adding up

Dear Editor: It’s no surprise to anyone who has been keeping informed with what has been reported on the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that disasters caused by weather and climate change in the last decade exceeded $1 billion. The costs on people and their health are probably much higher and more devastating but are more difficult assess.
But really, the most important thing everyone needs to realize is that these losses are only a small taste of what is likely to be coming, given the very real fact that Americans, and practically everyone else with money, are still practicing “business as usual.” By doing so, they’re adding more and more volumes of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere, mostly from their burning of fossil fuels in cars, going on long distance vacations and conventions, and using lots of fossil fuel burning devised electricity.
The effects of past emissions have yet to be fully experienced due to the latency effect of adding residuals from fossil fuel burning to the atmosphere. The public ought be forewarned that the cause and effect of doing things to our environment are seldom immediate. The effects come long after the causes occur.
The global warming deniers are wrong, plain and simple, callously wrong. They need to be ignored to avoid being dangerous.
The only thing certain about “the new normal” in our climate is that things will continue to warm up — even if we completely stopped burning fossil fuels right today. But stop we must do, as Greta Thunberg realizes, before things get totally messed up beyond livability for those who will outlive us.
Michael Neuman
Madison
