Michael Milburn: DRUID app the best way to measure driving impairment

Dear Editor: I read Dave Glomp's column about setting THC limits for cannabis-impaired driving. You should know that the NHTSA reports that per se blood tests for THC have no scientific basis. These blood tests are all going to be thrown out of court. The same will happen with the cannabis saliva "breathalyzers" — they do not measure impairment. Courts are throwing out employee firings for failing a drug test without evidence of impairment, just like they are throwing out alcohol breathalyzer results.
Eventually, this same reasoning will be applied to roadside drug testing. What is needed is a paradigm shift in our thinking about impaired driving. Please see here.
I thought you would be interested to learn that I have developed a new public health app that is an objective measure of impairment from cannabis or any source — anything that impairs reaction time, hand-eye coordination, balance and the ability to perform divided attention tasks. It is called DRUID (an acronym for “DRiving Under the Influence of Drugs”) available now in the App Store and Google Play. DRUID measures reaction time, decision making, hand-eye coordination, time estimation and balance, and then statistically integrates hundreds of data points into an overall impairment score. DRUID takes just two minutes.
NIH/NIDA funded my Small Business Innovation Research grant proposal for DRUID, and the first peer-reviewed journal article validating DRUID has been published (here). Additionally, my colleague at Johns Hopkins is doing dosage-controlled studies of cannabis administration and using DRUID. His data show that DRUID is able to discriminate impairment from different levels of cannabis consumption — 0mg, 5mg and 20mg. DRUID is being used by cannabis researchers at Yale, Johns Hopkins, the University of Kentucky and UC Boulder The DRUID website is www.druidapp.com.
DRUID was featured on the PBS News Hour and in Wired magazine. DRUID is the gold standard of impairment testing. This recent report from the Center on Media, Crime and Justice at John Jay College lists DRUID as the only objective measure of impairment for the roadside.
DRUID allows cannabis users (or others who drink alcohol, use prescription drugs, etc.) to self-assess their own level of impairment and (hopefully) decide against driving if they are impaired. Prior to DRUID, there was no way for an individual to accurately assess their own level of impairment.
After obtaining my Ph.D. at Harvard, I have been a professor of psychology at UMass/Boston for the past 40 years, specializing in research methods, measurement and statistics.
Michael Milburn
Professor (retired), Department of Psychology
University of Massachusetts Boston
