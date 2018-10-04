Dear Editor: I grew up in Madison. I no longer live in the state, but I do read both state papers daily and play close attention to Wisconsin politics. Even though I hardly agree with the stance of The Capital Times, I enjoy reading it for its insight and point of view.
I recently read the article featuring former governor Jim Doyle at Idea Fest in Madison. He spoke about the Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, and the pending sexual assault claims. He mentioned how the encounter meant nothing to Kavanaugh but was instrumental in Ford’s life.
I agree with Doyle’s opinion on this matter, and would find it difficult to approve Kavanaugh under this cloud of scrutiny. However, in the same article Doyle praises JFK, a known philanderer and dare I say it, sexual assaulter. This is why, to me, the outrage by the Democrats feels so hollow. How can you condemn Kavanaugh, and later praise JFK? Sexual assault is wrong, period, regardless of party affiliation. The hypocrisy on both sides needs to stop, but in today’s political arena, I don’t see that happening anytime soon.
Michael Marling
Tampa, Florida
