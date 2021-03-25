Michael Leon: Dave Herbst will enact fair, progressive, effective policy in Fitchburg

Dear Editor: I'm writing to endorse Dave Herbst for District 1 alder in Fitchburg.
As a resident in Fitchburg for several decades, I support Dave Herbst because of his unparalleled commitment to work across the community to enact fair, progressive and effective policy for all of Fitchburg.
I have worked for decades alerting the political world about voting obstruction in my district, and only Dave has vowed to work with me for specific solutions.
We have brilliant, new voices on the council, and Dave will join local policymakers who will help my city enter a new period of progressive, rights-based policy that will open up City Hall as never before.
Further, my neighbors have become victims of cruel, continuous crimes that terrorize families in their own homes. I don't think Dave's opponent understands what a malignant invasion does to families, many of whom are on the mend and fighting a grave set of health circumstances.
It's routine now to pick up the paper and read of thefts, home invasions and strong-arm snatch-and-grabs. Dave Herbst the youth coach, Dave the neighbor, gets it.
Against Dave are a ridiculous small group of politically correct, identity politics placeholders who simply do not understand what progressive policy means on the municipal level. Some folks have abandoned why we have local government.
We need Dave Herbst, and I'm thankful to have him as neighbor and a candidate for office with whom I can discuss my issues, and work to find solutions.
Michael Leon
Fitchburg
