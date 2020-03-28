Michael Jones: I endorse Nicki Vander Meulen

Dear Editor: As an educator and behavioral specialist in MMSD, I strongly endorse Nicki Vander Meulen for another term on the Madison School Board. In the years I have come to know her and work with her, I have been in awe of her energy (as the only Board member to visit all 50-plus schools in one school year) and her passion to protect our most vulnerable within our imperfect system.
As the Vice President of MTI, I have attended many Board meetings where Nicki asks the tough questions that can only be asked by someone who has done the real hard work—- the work of going to schools, speaking to all stakeholders (not just the ones with distinguished titles), and bringing their concerns to the Board.
This is no knock on her challenger, Mr. Wayne Strong, who has a strong record of public service. But Ms. Vander Meulen's willingness to listen before she speaks, to reach out to those she doesn't know to consistently ask what she's missing or how she can be a better representative, and unique experience as a person with a disability is exactly why I want her to be a voice on the Madison Board.
Michael Jones
Madison
