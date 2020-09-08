Michael Hohnstein: The left lives in a cultural vacuum

Dear Editor: It's very hard to stomach the criticism the left constantly throws at the working people who believe in what the founders created.
In your cultural vacuum, there's no perversion or human behavior that should be disapproved of, it should be celebrated.
A casual drive outside the communist strong holds of Milwaukee and Madison will provide the evidence of how out of touch the editorial staff is with the people, just read the yard signs.
It feels like a return to a feudal system is coming, however this time the peasants are armed and even more angry.
Michael Hohnstein
Germantown
