Michael Herring: Why does Madison-to-Madison mail go to Milwaukee?

Dear Editor: Can someone please explain to me how it makes any sense for a letter, sent from Madison to another address in Madison, to first go to Milwaukee?
I'm sensing the need to apologize for asking a question that has likely been asked before. However, I have spoken to numerous Postal Service employees who assure me that the Madison post office has the ability to process local mail. While I'm at it, what sense does it make for all mail sent from Madison to another city, whether located in Wisconsin or in another state, to pass through Milwaukee, unless the other city is, of course, Milwaukee or its suburbs? The current system results in needless delays and creates a massive logjam in the Milwaukee post office.
Look, Madison is not just another city — it's the capital of Wisconsin! It's the home of city, county and state governments, as well as one of the largest universities in the U.S. Our mail volume must be significant enough to warrant processing within the Madison post office! While working in another city, a suburb of St. Louis, I was told that we could not have our city specifically identified with our zip code — that all mail had to include the name "St. Louis." With the help of our local, county and state representatives, local newspapers and, YES, a letter-writing campaign, we were able to convince the Postal Service that change is not only POSSIBLE, but can be GOOD! The same could happen here! Let's make it happen!
Michael Herring
Madison
