Dear Editor: Since December 2017, I've been actively involved as a downtown resident in reviewing a project that will, in my opinion, be nothing less than transformative in nature to upper State Street. As a member of the majority of the Steering Committee, which supported this project, I have watched it evolve in such positive ways that I have become an advocate for it, appearing at meetings of the Landmarks Commission, Downtown Coordinating Committee, Urban Design Commission and Transportation Commission, all of which have endorsed it.
This project is the proposed Provenance Hotel, for which the Wisconsin State Journal recently editorialized its support. My wife and I bought our downtown condo almost five years ago and moved here, following my retirement as a city administrator with almost 40 years of governmental experience reviewing projects like this.
We love Madison and this project will not only add to Madison's tax base and support local businesses, but will significantly add to our overall quality of life, encouraging tourism, our convention center and providing a unique place to stay for those coming to downtown, for business. The Downtown Plan clearly allows for exceptions to its height guidelines for the right project at the right location! This is that project!
Michael Herring
Madison
