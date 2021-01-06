Michael Herring: Let's create a third party for moderates

Dear Editor: Our political system clearly needs a reboot! As evidenced by the struggles that Washington has in addressing our collective needs, I hope/trust that you agree that our political system is now officially broken. Whether the cause is the ideological/partisan divide, the House and Senate being currently controlled by different parties or that we, as Americans, can't seem to even agree on a common set of facts, I think the core problem is that many of us don't think anyone is listening; that our national parties all too often reflect extreme positions.
Throughout my adult life, I have always considered myself to be a moderate, middle-of-the roader (fiscally conservative, socially liberal). I think that's also true of most Americans — we're either just right or just left of center. Those of us "in the middle" love our country and agree on many, important things. What causes dysfunction is that we are forced to choose between positions taken by both ends of the political spectrum — the lesser of two evils — instead of negotiated compromises.
For your consideration, I suggest that the solution might be the creation of three new political parties: LIBERALS, MODERATES, CONSERVATIVES. Let's assume that self-described MODERATES comprise 40% of Americans and that LIBERALS and CONSERVATIVES comprise 30% each. Whatever the actual percentages might be, in order for national decision-making to occur, COMPROMISE would be required, since no one segment of the political spectrum could succeed, without support from the others. Think about it: COMPROMISE, resulting from NEGOTIATIONS, and GIVE-AND-TAKE, would become the NORM and America would, again, reflect the reasonable positions that most of us could easily embrace! I acknowledge that getting from here to there would be a real challenge; but it will only happen if, like me, you agree that there's a problem!
Michael Herring
Madison
