Dear Editor: As debates continue and the primaries loom large, A consistent message, conveyed and repeated by every Democratic candidate for president, needs to be the following: "As the Democratic Party works through the debates and primary process, which will determine the Party's candidate for president, each of us states unequivocally that, while we debate policy priorities and specific ways to achieve our Party's goals, WE ARE UNITED in our goal of defeating the current president and pledge that WHOMEVER RECEIVES THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR PRESIDENT WILL HAVE MY/OUR SUPPORT!"
In the opinion of my family and friends, there is an almost overwhelming feeling that the huge list of Democratic candidates reflects a party in disarray — one that is fractionalized and one that cannot/will not unite around one candidate for president. Going public with the statement I've suggested above, or some version thereof, will reassure all of us that the current process is healthy and reflective of the Democratic Party's "politics of inclusion" and will ultimately lead to success in 2020.
Michael Herring
Madison
