Michael Held: Don't forget the need to take action against racism

Dear Editor: I’m sad today. What has happened in Madison the last several nights is a reminder of how thin the veneer has grown. And how satisfied we have been with it.

The damage done to Goodman's was especially draining. All the good the brothers did for the whole Madison community. The heritage that store represented. To me, they were best of what being a Madisonian meant.

The pictures of whites looting and the different tones between the daytime demonstrations and what is happening after curfew seems to indicate two different kinds of anger. One heartfelt and one opportunistic. The behavior of the police in reacting the same way to both groups reinforces the accusations against them. Demilitarizing the police is essential. Lobbing flash-bangs into a crowd was way above the level of threat the crowd when they were first used.

Trump’s reaction shows his heartlessness and his fear. Also his lack of awareness of the law, and his propensity to hate and inspire violence. He has no desire to call for calm or recognize the legitimacy of the anger being expressed. I fear how he and Barr might use this unrest to abuse the power of the presidency to “restore order.”