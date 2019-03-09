Dear Editor: Why should we spend $85 million plus while we do Gov. Evers' Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform Police Advisory Council? It can do a good job refining generally accepted reforms we know they will recommend and generating public support necessary to get legislative support.
However, instead of passing up large savings while we await the council's report, we can (1) empty our prisons of 2,500 men and women behind bars in Wisconsin who were eligible for parole over 20 years ago ($35,000 x 2,500), and (2) change DOC's revocation policy to "revocation only for a new crime," starting a process that would lower Wisconsin's prison population by 3,000 — the size of another prison. And it also will reduce future crime because revocation is associated with higher recidivism.
Michael Harder
Madison
