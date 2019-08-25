I believe Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes should be brought to task about Mandela’s lack of earning a college degree, while allowing false documents to be published from his office, stating that he had. Saying he has no control over what comes out of his office says very clearly that he has no control and takes no responsibility. His statement that the degree is only a sheet of paper insults all of us who have taken our higher education seriously. it is a piece of paper and if you don’t have one, you did not earn one.
Good thing one of his trusted aides didn’t also publish that he was a brain surgeon.
Can you please follow up for his apology to all of us Wisconsinites who have a bona fide degree? Finding the culprit in his office and describing Mandela’s corrective action on this situation would be really interesting reading.
Michael Grimm
Menomonee Falls
